KCK police investigate after man's body found in Fairfax distric - KCTV5

KCK police investigate after man's body found in Fairfax district

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Kansas City, KS police responded about 10:15 a.m. on a body call in the 200 block of Donovan Avenue. (KCTV5) Kansas City, KS police responded about 10:15 a.m. on a body call in the 200 block of Donovan Avenue. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in the street Friday morning.

Kansas City, KS police responded about 10:15 a.m. on a body call in the 200 block of Donovan Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in his early 20s dead from an apparent gunshot wound. 

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.   

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.