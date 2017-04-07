KCK police investigate after man's body found in Fairfax district

Kansas City, KS police responded about 10:15 a.m. on a body call in the 200 block of Donovan Avenue. (KCTV5)

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in the street Friday morning.

Kansas City, KS police responded about 10:15 a.m. on a body call in the 200 block of Donovan Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in his early 20s dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

