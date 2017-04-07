19-year-old man charged with sodomizing 5-month-old

A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.

Police officers in Smithville got a call from Children’s Mercy Hospital about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday that said the boy had arrived at the hospital and that staff had been told he’d been molested.

The mother’s statement to police said that the suspect was 19-year-old Brent R. Porter.

According to the probable cause statement, the mother said that she had just finished changing the boy’s diaper about 8 p.m. and gone outside to smoke a cigarette.

About five minutes later, she heard the boy screaming and crying in a way she’d never heard before, even when he was having blood drawn at the doctor’s office.

She rushed inside, following the screams to Porter’s door. When she opened it, she saw him on top of the boy.

Porter would later say that she grabbed him and threw him off the bed.

At that time, Porter claimed he was changing the boy’s diaper and the mother did see that the boy’s diaper was open. However, she said that he never changes the boy’s diapers. There was also no clean diaper in the area, she said.

She could see red finger impressions in the area of the boy’s hips and redness in his genital area.

Porter’s 14-year-old brother was in the room, but has a disability and is non-verbal, so could not tell the mother what happened.

The mother then called her ex-husband, who took her and her son to Children’s Mercy where medical professionals performed an anogenital exam.

On Thursday, police took Porter to the police station and asked him what happened the night before.

According to the probable cause statement, Porter “was initially deceptive” and again stated he was merely changing the boy’s diaper.

However, he then said he had inappropriately touched the boy, but denied any penetration. He admitted that he was sexually aroused both physically and mentally during the incident.

During the interview, he talked about being investigated for child pornography and said that he had received and sent a picture of a girl between the ages of 3 and 4 years old who was having inappropriate, sexual things done to her.

Porter's bond is set at $400,000 cash only.

Although charged, a defendant is presumed innocent unless there is a plea or finding of guilt by a court.

