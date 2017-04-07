Evidence found in Cass County where human bones found

Authorities have collected "several pieces of evidence" while searching an area of rural Cass County where two sets of human bones were found. (KCTV5)

Cass County Sheriff's Office Capt. Kevin Tieman offered no specifics on evidence recovered. He is hopeful their search will help technicians determine an identification of one of the sets of remains found Monday.

The other set of bones already has been identified as those of Jessica Runions. The Raymore woman was last seen in September leaving a south Kansas City gathering with Kylr Yust, who later was charged with burning her vehicle. A judge has entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Yust also has been questioned in the 2007 disappearance of Kara Kopetsky.

A total of 40 specialized crime scene investigators were focusing their efforts Friday on the two-acre area in Cass County. There was a reduced search crew out consisting of the FBI, Kansas City Crime Lab and Jackson County medical examiners.

Investigators are doing a more thorough search which involves digging into the ground and digging down into the top layer of soil.

The forensic specialists and crime scene technicians will also be doing the meticulous job of getting everything collected, identified, documented and then packaged up.

“There are officers that work their career and may not have some sort of resolution to that case. I think you see with a lot of the investigators down here that not only do they have a professional interest but a personal interest in making sure that there is some sort of resolution to this case ... not only for themselves for but the families, for the victims'’ families," Tieman said.

Tieman says they should be done collecting evidence by the end of Friday. They will however still hold the scene partially throughout the weekend.

