Third man guilty in girl's death at Kansas City water park

Cerner Corporation has announced that Neal Patterson, the company's chairman and CEO, passed away on Sunday due to complications that arose after "a recent recurrence of a previously disclosed cancer."More >
Two people were killed on Sunday when a truck ran into a tree, and the woman who stopped to help then had her truck stolen by one of the crash victims.More >
Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday night near the Starlight Theatre.More >
A 25-year-old man has drowned and died in the Lake of the Ozarks.More >
A Hyde Park man is recovering after being attacked on his way home from work overnight.More >
A man was killed in a shooting that happened in Kansas City in the area of Bannister Road and McGee Street on Saturday morning.More >
A Kansas City-area attorney was sentenced to one year and one day in prison without parole for his role in a fraud scheme that stole more than $1.2 million from St. Luke's Health System.More >
A woman was hit by a car and killed on U.S. Highway 71 at E. 51st Street in the early morning hours on Saturday.More >
Rai Gatapia owns Lee's Summit Martial Arts and families who train there know him as “Mr. G.” However, Gatapia currently faces charges for statutory sodomy with a child under the age of 12.More >
