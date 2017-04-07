Third man guilty in girl's death at Kansas City water park

Kennedy, along with two other men, brutally beat and then took turns shooting Alexis Kane, an eighth-grader at Smith-Hale Middle School in the Hickman Mills School District. (File)

Ce-Antonyo D. Kennedy, (left to right), Dominic McDaniel and Issac M. Carter. (KCPD)

The last of three men prosecuted in the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl at a Kansas City water park has been convicted of murder.

A Jackson County jury on Friday found Ce-Antonyo Kennedy guilty of second-degree murder in the 2015 death of Alexis Kane.

Last month, Isaac Carter was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Dominic McDaniel pleaded guilty last year to voluntary manslaughter. All three Kansas City men also were convicted of armed criminal action. They were originally charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say the girl was beaten and shot at The Bay Water Park in south Kansas City. Court documents say Alexis was killed after meeting someone she was communicating with on Facebook.

The jury will recommend sentencing Monday. McDaniel and Carter are scheduled for sentencing April 28.

