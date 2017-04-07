Overland Park police seek man who attempted to entice girl into - KCTV5

Overland Park police seek man who attempted to entice girl into his vehicle at bus stop

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
A man tried to talk a girl into his vehicle while she was standing at a bus stop Friday morning, police said. (Overland Park Police)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

A man tried to talk a girl into his vehicle while she was standing at a bus stop Friday morning, police said.

Overland Park police were called about 7 a.m. to the area of West 140th Street and Metcalf Avenue regarding a suspicious vehicle. 

The girl was waiting at her bus stop when a man in his late 40s asked her to come toward his vehicle. The man was driving a silver SUV with unknown license plates.

The child refused to go toward the vehicle, and the suspect then asked the child for directions to Oklahoma.

The suspect was described as a white man with a gray and brown beard, wearing a tan muscle shirt and jeans.

The child also noticed a black sticker of a dog in the back window which looked similar to a Maltese breed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

