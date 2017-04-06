Mothers of Jessica Runions, Kara Kopetsky speak after discovery this week

On Thursday, the mother of Jessica Runions spoke publicly for the first time since that announcement that one of the skulls found is Jessica.

Jamie Runions spoke at the home of Kara Kopetsky, where she's spent most of her time since the first discovery.

A sign in the lawn speaks to how the families are connected.

"Yes, I have my daughter, but the thing of it is it's not fair that I've got my daughter right now and she doesn't have identification on her's right now," Runions said. "I need that to be okay. I need her to be okay."

Jessica's mom held hands with Kara's mom as she spoke. The two have been together during every key moment since Jessica's disappearance.

Kara has been missing almost 10 years - and when Jessica disappeared last fall - their mothers connected.

People Jamie Runions had never met before joined her on searches, first daily, then weekly, looking for her.

Both Jamie, and Kara's mom, Rhonda Beckford, say, looking back, it's a blessing that those searchers did not find anything.

"I feel that our girls didn't want us to find them like that," Rhonda Beckford said. "They knew that if we did we would never be able to get that picture out of our mind and they wanted us to remember them the way they were."

A blessing also that it happened when it did because the eight months between then and now gave them something immeasurable that made this week's discovery more bearable.

"Because then it formed our relationship and we continue to grow," Runions said. "I mean our girls, I bet you any amount of money our girls were making sure we were able to handle this."

Even though the second set of remains have yet to be identified - both women say they know in their hearts that it's Kara - and it gives them some comfort to know that in death at least, their daughters were not alone, but had each other the way those two mothers now do.

