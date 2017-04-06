Greenwood, MO man confesses to having sex with underage girl - KCTV5

Greenwood, MO man confesses to having sex with underage girl

By Michael Portman
By Nick Sloan
A Missouri man is behind bars after an alarming confession he gave police. 

Richard Woodbridge, 32 of Greenwood, MO., has been charged with having sex with a 14-year-old girl. 

He faces four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and a charge of rape in the second-degree. 

Investigators say the sexual relationship dates back to 2011. 

According to court records, Woodbridge turned himself in to police. 

He's facing two to seven years in prison. 

