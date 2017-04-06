Greenwood, MO man confesses to having sex with underage girl

Richard Woodbridge, 32 of Greenwood, MO., has been charged with having sex with a 14-year-old girl. (Jackson County)

A Missouri man is behind bars after an alarming confession he gave police.

Richard Woodbridge, 32 of Greenwood, MO., has been charged with having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

He faces four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and a charge of rape in the second-degree.

Investigators say the sexual relationship dates back to 2011.

According to court records, Woodbridge turned himself in to police.

He's facing two to seven years in prison.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.