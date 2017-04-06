Students test their skills at Science and Engineering Fair

This is the 66th year for the Greater Kansas City Science and Engineering Fair. (KCTV)

Over one thousand students showed off their STEM skills at the Annual Greater Kansas City Science and Engineering Fair.

Lining the halls at Union Station were projects that demonstrate the hard work of students from 100 schools and 19 school districts.

More than 800 projects were submitted from students in grades four through 12.

There were 15 categories including Computer Systems, Electronics and Robotics, and Chemistry.

According to LeAnn Smith with Science City, students have to come up with their own projects, write a report and document all of their steps.

“Which is very entrepreneurial," she said. "So it’s really, in most cases, it’s their first time to have an entrepreneurial experience. Then they get to come down here and showcase it in Union Station.”

Nearly $7,000 worth of prizes will be given out in the Science and Engineering Fair, including an all-expenses-paid trip for the top three high school students.

They’ll travel to Los Angeles for the 2017 Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in May.

