KCK man wanted in kidnapping of northeast Kansas City man

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday afternoon that a Kansas City, KS man is wanted in connection to a kidnapping case. 

Maro A. Sosa-Perea is facing kidnapping and armed criminal action charges. 

He is wanted in connection to the April 3 disappearance of Cristian Escutia. 

Escutia was last seen Monday evening in northeast Kansas City. He is 5'8" and weighs about 180 pounds.  Court documents say the victim was seen at Third and Chelsea Avenue. 

An unknown man is said to have pointed a gun at him and demanded the victim to enter a blue Chrysler Pacifica, documents state. 

A $150,000 bond has been requested. The suspect is at large, according to police.

