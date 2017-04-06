WWI centennial ceremony draws relatives of 'Great War' heroes

Patton is considered one of the most successful combat generals in U.S. history. (KCTV5)

Helen’s trip here is one she calls an honor, as she was invited to read her grandfather’s poem during the ceremony. (KCTV5)

People traveled from all over the world for Thursday’s centennial anniversary of the United States’ entry into World War One.

Many people attending the event are relatives of army greats, such as General George S. Patton.

He's considered one of the most successful combat generals in U.S. history, and the first officer assigned to the tank corps in World War One.

“Far from their homes and in ungainful strife, they gave their all in that they gave their life.”

This poem, by General Patton, resonates with anyone who's been at war.

But for Helen Patton, it’s even more special.

She is the granddaughter of the famous army leader.

“It was impossible for me to not be here. I’m representing my whole family,” Patton said.

“I’m happy for this grand action to illuminate this war that can’t be forgotten,” Patton said. “I live near the real battlefields where these things took place and they truly are still blood soaked.

Patton says Kansas City’s World War One Museum helps highlight the impact of the war, sometimes forgotten as years past.

