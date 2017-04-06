WWI centennial ceremony draws relatives of 'Great War' heroes

The body of Matthew Johnson, who went missing on June 18 of this year, has been found in the Missouri River in Carroll County.More >
The body of Matthew Johnson, who went missing on June 18 of this year, has been found in the Missouri River in Carroll County.More >
Monique Ransom and her brother, Omar T. Muhammad, have been sentenced to life in prison for the Dec. 2013 fatal shooting of Eric Harrell.More >
Monique Ransom and her brother, Omar T. Muhammad, have been sentenced to life in prison for the Dec. 2013 fatal shooting of Eric Harrell.More >
Rai Gatapia owns Lee's Summit Martial Arts and families who train there know him as “Mr. G.” However, Gatapia currently faces charges for statutory sodomy with a child under the age of 12.More >
Rai Gatapia owns Lee's Summit Martial Arts and families who train there know him as “Mr. G.” However, Gatapia currently faces charges for statutory sodomy with a child under the age of 12.More >
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.More >
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.More >
A man was killed in a shooting that happened in Kansas City in the area of Bannister Road and McGee Street on Saturday morning.More >
A man was killed in a shooting that happened in Kansas City in the area of Bannister Road and McGee Street on Saturday morning.More >
A man was hit by a car and killed on Interstate 435 on Friday night.More >
A man was hit by a car and killed on Interstate 435 on Friday night.More >
A 25-year-old man has drowned and died in the Lake of the Ozarks.More >
A 25-year-old man has drowned and died in the Lake of the Ozarks.More >
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >
Women’s Health teamed up with Yelp to pinpoint the happiest and healthiest communities in America, and Overland Park made the cut.More >
Women’s Health teamed up with Yelp to pinpoint the happiest and healthiest communities in America, and Overland Park made the cut.More >
These objects have been ripped out of archaeological sites with no documentation and now forever lack context and key associations -- the kind of valuable information possible only with careful scientific excavation by archaeologists.More >
These objects have been ripped out of archaeological sites with no documentation and now forever lack context and key associations -- the kind of valuable information possible only with careful scientific excavation by archaeologists.More >