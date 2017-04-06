Champion cyclist Stephen Tilford struck by semi, dies - KCTV5

Champion cyclist Stephen Tilford struck by semi, dies

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Tilford won a U.S. National Mountain Bike championship, four National Cyclocross titles and several other championships throughout his career. (KCTV5) Tilford won a U.S. National Mountain Bike championship, four National Cyclocross titles and several other championships throughout his career. (KCTV5)
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -

A highway crash involving two semitrailers and a van near the Utah-Colorado border has killed two people, including champion cyclist Stephen Tilford.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce says the first semitrailer drifted off Interstate 70 Wednesday and then overcorrected before rolling onto its side and blocking all eastbound lanes. A Mercedes-Benz van struck the semitrailer and 57-year-old Tilford of Topeka, Kansas, exited the van. He had been standing next to the vehicle when he was hit and killed by a second semitrailer.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2o0t4cu) the driver of the second semitrailer, 70-year-old Stanley Williams of Grand Junction, Colorado, also died in the crash.

Tilford won a U.S. National Mountain Bike championship, four National Cyclocross titles and several other championships throughout his career.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.