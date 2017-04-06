Rudy Harper joined KCTV5 News in March 2017 as a multimedia journalist.

He previously worked at FOX10 News in Mobile, AL.

Rudy attended Park University in Kansas City and worked in various capacities of increasing responsibility at two television stations in the 30th-ranked market in the United States.

After receiving his bachelor's degree in broadcast communications in 2012, Rudy accepted a multimedia journalist position at the No.1 rated station in Joplin.

A feature story by Rudy on a local Special Olympics flag football team was recently recognized for an award by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters.

While making his home in the Joplin area, Rudy spent free time volunteering in his new community at several homeless shelters. Rudy also was active in the Big Brother and Big Sister organization, mentoring an at-risk young man.

Rudy originally hails from St. Charles, MO where his family still lives.

