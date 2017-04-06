Woman found dead in car near Independence, Van Brunt - KCTV5

Woman found dead in car near Independence, Van Brunt

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
The caller said a person was bleeding and unresponsive. (KCTV5) The caller said a person was bleeding and unresponsive. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are looking for a cause of death after finding a woman dead inside a car Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a medical call about 8:32 a.m. in the area of Smart Avenue and Van Brunt Boulevard. The caller said a person was bleeding and unresponsive.

When officers arrived they found a woman in her 30s dead inside a vehicle. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.