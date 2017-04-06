Woman found dead in car near Independence, Van Brunt

The caller said a person was bleeding and unresponsive. (KCTV5)

Police are looking for a cause of death after finding a woman dead inside a car Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a medical call about 8:32 a.m. in the area of Smart Avenue and Van Brunt Boulevard. The caller said a person was bleeding and unresponsive.

When officers arrived they found a woman in her 30s dead inside a vehicle. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

