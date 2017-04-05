Kaufman Foundation gives area teachers trip of a lifetime

The Kaufman Foundation went into local classrooms Wednesday morning to surprise teachers with the trip of a lifetime. (KCTV5)

The Kaufman Foundation went into local classrooms Wednesday morning to surprise teachers with the trip of a lifetime.

It's called the "Fund for Teachers Fellows." It allows teachers to travel the globe to gain knowledge that will enhance their teaching careers and their students' academic lives.

Each teacher will have their own unique experience.

Math teacher Michael King from Kansas City East High School was awarded an all-expense paid trip to Peru. There, he will teach at a local orphanage as well as spend time in Machu Picchu.

"I feel really excited. It's a fantastic opportunity. Here at East High School we serve an extremely diverse student population. So having the opportunity to be able to travel to increase my cultural competency and to be able to bring that into my class and also to share with my coworkers, my fellow instructors, I think will not only help my class but the entire school,” King said.

The Kauffman Foundation made the stop to 20 teachers in 12 total schools across the Kansas City Area on Wednesday.

For more information on the Kauffman Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.