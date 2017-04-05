What you need to know for World War I centennial in Kansas City at Liberty Memorial

A national ceremony is happening Thursday at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City at the Liberty Memorial. (KCTV5)

It commemorates the centennial of United States entry into the first world war. Those in attendance will include international heads of state, diplomats, military leaders and veterans. There will also be national and state elected officials.

According to officials with the WWI Centennial Commission, 26 states will be represented and 27 countries are attending.

There will also be a flyover by Patrouille de France and US Air Force B2 Stealth Bomber, 509th Bomb Wing from Whiteman Air Force Base.

According to Robert Dalessandro, chairman of the WWI Centennial Commission, it's very special for Kansas City to host the national event. He said WWI changes America dramatically.

"The way we view gender, the way we view race, the way we've thought about ourselves as Americans and how we played on the world stage. Once we got involved in WWI, we could never look back,” Dalessandro said.

People going to this event, or simply just traveling in the vicinity of the museum need to be made aware of street closures around the perimeter of the museum grounds. These streets will be closed starting at 3 a.m. or earlier Thursday:

Main Street between 20th Street and Grand Boulevard.

Pershing Road between Broadway Street and Grand Boulevard.

Kessler Road from Pershing Road to Wyandotte Street.

27th Street between Main Street and Grand Boulevard.

29th Street between Broadway and Wyandotte Street.

Wyandotte Street between Memorial Drive/Kessler Road and 31st Street.

Main Street detours include Grand Boulevard, Gillham Road, Southwest Trafficway or Broadway Boulevard for north and south traffic. East and west traffic should use 20th or 31st streets.

Public attendees are required to access the event at Pershing Road and Main Street.

There will be no parking in and around the memorial, including at Union Station.

According to officials with the museum, public transportation will be the best and easiest way for ceremony attendees to get to the event.

If taking the streetcar, it will drop people off near Union Station. From there, bus shuttles will take people up to the ceremony.

Those who have tickets will be allowed in 6 a.m. on Thursday.

A prelude and pre-ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. with the officials ceremony starting about 10:45 a.m.

Also, if you go to the museum's website, there's a list of things people can and cannot bring into the ceremony. According to the museum, "lawn chairs" have been added to that list.

"The public should know that there won't be any chairs available for the public to sit on. So bringing your own chair is probably your best bet. Blankets would also be acceptable too,” Mike Vietti said.

Around 4,000 people are expected to attend the event.

Those attending the ceremony must have tickets in advance because no tickets will be available at the memorial.

