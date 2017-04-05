NASCAR is around the corner at Kansas Speedway - KCTV5

NASCAR is around the corner at Kansas Speedway

Posted: Updated:
By Andrew Carter, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
On Wednesday, rookie driver Erik Jones hit the lanes with Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren in anticipation of the Go Bowling 400. (KCTV5) On Wednesday, rookie driver Erik Jones hit the lanes with Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren in anticipation of the Go Bowling 400. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Kansas Speedway is preparing for its busy season. 

On Wednesday, rookie driver Erik Jones hit the lanes with Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren in anticipation of the Go Bowling 400. 

The Go Bowling 400 will be the first NASCAR race weekend of the air at Kansas Speedway. 

“It’s actually a pretty racey track," Jones said. "Last year, we’ve really seen the groove widen out, from a lot of the times in the past. We’ve really been riding on the bottom to now we are moving around, running up higher, we make passes on the top, passes on the bottom. It’s a really neat thing that has happened over the past couple of years."

Warren says the Speedway is preparing to get in prime shape for race weekend. 

“If you think about our suites that are seven stories up," Warren said. "Those don’t operate in the winter, so unlike at Arrowhead where everything has to operate year round or in cold weather, we don’t have to do that. We pump antifreeze into lines and all sorts of things. We are getting out of that winter mode and back into our race mode, so we are really excited about it.”

Jones, who resides in Colorado, says his team looks as Kansas Speedway as their home track. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.