Closer look at what experts are focusing on after 2 human skulls found in Cass County

It will take time for investigators to determine whose remains were discovered in Cass County this week.

A mushroom hunter found remains Monday in an area south of Belton and a second skull was found nearby Tuesday, according to Cass County Sheriff's spokesman Kevin Tieman. He said investigators have not determined the age, sex or race of either of the remains.

Experts tell KCTV5 News that someone with a trained eye can very quickly identify gender, approximate age and maybe even race. The most important information will be the teeth.

"Especially if it has teeth with dental work. That's perfect. That's what you want," anatomic pathologist Dr. Jim Fishback said.

Fishback says modern dentistry could answer whose remains have been found in the wood area.

"If it was a murder and someone missing in that area, you would pull the dental records and compare to the records you found and that would give you a match," Fishback said.

Every bone gives investigators more information. Arm and leg bones will tell the victim's approximate height. A skull paints a picture of identity, and bones contain DNA.

"You could get DNA out of the teeth. It would be better to find a long bone like a femur or pelvis because that's where most the bone marrow is," Fishback said.

Fishback says bones can sometimes answer what happened to a person.

"If there is a skull fracture that could be the cause of death. You might be able to make forensic guesses about the cause of death," Fishback said.

But the focus right now is simply answering if Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky have been found.

