Woman charged in death of 2-year-old girl makes first appearance in court

A woman charged in the death of a 2-year-old girl appeared before a judge in Johnson County.

Lindsey Thomasson was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Presley Porting.

“The wheels of justice are moving forward so to speak but at the end of the day, it doesn’t bring our little girl back to us," said Martin Porting, Presley Porting's grandfather. “I was happy to learn that someone was being held accountable for what happened to my granddaughter.”

Thomasson's bond has been set for $2 million.

When Porting died, a neighbor told KCTV5 News she would let her daughters stay at the house and there was never any cause for concern.

Thommasson was living in the home with Presley's biological father, Nick Rossum.

Porting says he's talked with Presley's father three times since her death - and he wants to keep the lines of communication open.

