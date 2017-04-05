Jessica Runions' father waits for answers, resolution

Jessica Runions’ father, John Runions, doesn’t like to talk about what may have happened to his daughter. He’s coped with this whole ordeal by focusing on being productive. (KCTV5)

Crucial questions remain after police called the mothers of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions to the Belton police station.

Family is waiting to find out whether the human remains found in Cass County belong to them. Kopetsky has been missing since May 2007 and Jessica has been missing since September 2016.

The mother of Kopetsky, Rhonda Beckford, along with Jamie Runions, Jessica Runions’ mother, were emotional Tuesday at the possibility, but they’re still stuck waiting, with no real confirmation from authorities just yet.

Jessica Runions’ father, John Runions, doesn’t like to talk about what may have happened to his daughter. He’s coped with this whole ordeal by focusing on being productive.

Ever since his daughter went missing, he’s spent every weekend searching her. He’s scoured over maps and recruited community volunteers through Facebook.

“I can’t thank the community enough for all their help and support and prayers,” said Runions.

His search parties have found two other bodies along the way, neither belonging to his daughter. He said he’s thankful his findings could offer other families resolution.

There’s a lot on his mind with this latest development after human remains were found in an area he had previously searched for his daughter based on what he knew about the investigation.

He said he’s not doing anything differently until he knows for sure it is Jessica.

“I’m not going to stop until she’s found,” said Runions. “We’re just going to keep going on. One of two things is going to happen. We’re going to have our closure with Jessica or we’re going to keep looking for Jessica. That’s the bottom line.”

He said it’s been hard because he doesn’t want to say goodbye to his daughter. He said no parent does – ever.

“Part of me wants the closure. Part of me hopes that she’s just out there running around somewhere,” he said.

Police have not yet confirmed the identities of the remains found in Cass County. They were not able to give a timeline for when they might know for sure.

