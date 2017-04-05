How owning a dog could improve your health

According to the American Heart Association, having a dog reduces your risk of heart disease. (KCTV5)

On National Walk Day, a Great Plains SCPA puppy is helping workers at Humana take a step toward a healthier lifestyle.

According to the American Heart Association, having a dog reduces your risk of heart disease. They say 50-percent of dog owners exercise an average of 30 minutes a day, five days a week, which is what they recommend to reduce your risk for heart attacks and stroke.

"My dog needs to be walked every single day," said Jordan Swanson, community coordinator at Humana. "So it’s one of the things you look forward to at the end of the day that wagging tail when you walk through the front door."

On the other hand, the American Heart Association says people without a dog were 70-percent more likely to have high blood pressure and high cholesterol. So for National Walk Day, they partnered with the Great Plains SPCA to encourage workers to turn a chore into a health habit.

"It’s a win-win, I mean wag-wag situation," said Nate Meador, co-president of the Great Plains SPCA. "Be healthy for your heart as well as help the animals in the metro and help your own animal out by walking them more often."

And walking encouraged not just for National Walk Day but every day.

Dogs, typically, need to be walked three to four times a day so what better way to stay healthy than with your furry friends.

