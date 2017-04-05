Raytown police identify homicide victim - KCTV5

Raytown police identify homicide victim

RAYTOWN, MO

Police have released the identity of a man who was shot to death in Raytown on Monday. 

Jarron Floyd, 34 of Raytown, was shot and killed on the 7700 block of Raytown Road. 

Floyd was found in the area Monday morning by police and later died at the hospital. 

Raytown police are still investigating the homicide. No arrests have been made yet. 

If you have any information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). 

