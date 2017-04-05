Judge tells Kris Kobach to produce plan taken to Trump

A federal judge has ordered Kansas' top elections official to produce a plan on homeland security issues that he took to a meeting with President Donald Trump. (KCTV)

A federal judge has ordered Kansas' top elections official to produce a plan on homeland security issues that he took to a meeting with President Donald Trump.

U.S. Magistrate James O'Hara ruled Wednesday that the document from Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach could be relevant to a federal lawsuit challenging a state law requiring new voters to provide proof of their U.S. citizenship when registering.

O'Hara also ordered Kobach to produce a second, related document.

The magistrate plans to review both privately. Kobach must produce them Thursday.

Kobach met with Trump in November. An Associated Press photo showed Kobach holding a paper outlining a plan that could include changes in federal voting laws.

The second document Kobach must produce is an internal proposal for changes in federal voting laws.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.