Royals' World Series victory painting finds forever home at Kauffman Stadium

The 2015 World Series victory and ensuing parade are two of the most iconic moments in Kansas City’s sports history. They are moments that have been captured forever in a gorgeous painting. (KCTV5)

The 2015 World Series victory and ensuing parade are two of the most iconic moments in Kansas City’s sports history. They are moments that have been captured forever in a gorgeous painting.

“It was still wet when we hung it up,” said Bill Rose.

The local artist created the massive, eight-foot by six-foot painting, which hangs inside the main entrance to Kauffman Stadium.

“When I start seeing that conceptually come together, I start getting excited,” he smiles.

The concept was simple and brilliant. Rather than create separate paintings of the on-field celebration when the Kansas City Royals won the World Series and of the remarkable victory parade, Rose combined the two scenes into one painting.

The top of the huge work features the 800,000 or so fans packing the area around Union Station, while the bottom two-thirds is devoted to the players celebrating.

Creating the concept was only the first challenge.

Rose then had to build computerized version of the painting using photos from both events. He then used pencil to sketch the design directly onto the canvas. After sealing that, he began painting over the sketch with his oil paint.

The result is magnificent.

“It’s just amazing- the number of people that come through here and ask if they can take a picture of it,” said a member of Royals security. Bill Rose loves seeing the fans reaction to his work. “The room gets so filled with people during the games” he said. “I love coming out here and watching all the people holding up their cell phones and snapping pics of it. It’s a terrific feeling.”

The painting made its debut during last season’s home opener, but it almost didn’t make it.

“They asked me if they could have it by opening day and this was just six weeks before the opener. I was like, ‘well, how big do you want it?’” he laughed. “But we got it done.”

The result is a home run. The players are all clearly visible with Eric Hosmer, Lorenzo Cain, Sal Perez, Wade Davis, Ben Zobrist and Alex Gordon in featured spots. But it’s another player that grabs the artist’s eye.

“I go right to that grouping of Moustakas in the middle,” Rose said. “My favorite part of this image was he was right in the middle of that group.”

Many of the players ordered prints of the painting and fans can too. They are available through Kansas City’s Leopold Gallery.

For the longtime Kansas City artist, this was a once-in-a-lifetime assignment.

“Every day I came in here to work on it, I pinched myself,” he said. “It was such an honor to do this. It is certainly a labor of love.”

One secret Bill revealed was that he and his assistant were not the only artists on this project. His nine-year old granddaughter also grabbed a brush. "Her favorite player is Hosmer," Rose said. "So I had her paint the 'three' on the back of his jersey. It's something she'll be able to look at the rest of her life when she comes out to the ballpark."

While most artists dream of seeing their works hanging in museums like The Louvre, for this painting and this artist, Kauffman Stadium is the perfect spot.

"This room and the lighting and the rock wall behind it is such a great setting," he said with a big smile.

Come see for yourself. The painting is inside the entrance to the Royals offices on the side of the stadium that faces Arrowhead Stadium.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.