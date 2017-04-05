Wanted: James Adams

James Adams is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for child molestation. (CrimeStoppers)

James Adams is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for child molestation.

The original sex offense happened in 2004 in Henry County and involved a girl less than 14 years old.

Adams’ last known address was in the area of 19th Street and Jackson Avenue in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

He is currently wanted on a Jackson County probation violation for burglary.

Adams should be considered armed and dangerous.

