Lawrence police investigate pair of armed robberies

Lawrence police are investigating what are believed to be two unrelated armed robberies that happened on Tuesday.

Authorities do not know if the two robberies are related to another robbery reported Tuesday at a Subway in the area.

The first armed robbery was reported about 9:53 p.m., in the area of West 6th Street and Florida Street.

A 44-year-old man reported an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from him during an armed robbery.

The man was injured during the robbery. He was treated and released from an area hospital.

The second armed robbery was reported about 11:08 p.m., at the Wingstop, located at 2233 Louisiana Street.

It was reported that a black man wearing a gray hoodie and dark pants entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Anyone with information related to either of the robberies is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at (785) 832-7509 or the Douglas County Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline (785) 843-TIPS.

