Kansas City police seek information in 2014 homicide

April 5, marks the 3-year anniversary of the shooting of Alonzo “Zoe” Thomas IV. (KCTV5)

The Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline and Kansas City, MO police are asking for the help in identifying the person or persons responsible for killing a man in 2014.

Thomas received a phone call that led him outside 7117 Wayne Avenue. While outside the address he was shot and killed.

After being shot, Thomas knocked on the door of the address and then collapsed in the doorway.

A possible $4,000 reward has been posted by Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about Thomas or the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (8160 474-TIPS.

