Fire officials investigating military aircraft down - KCTV5

Fire officials investigating military aircraft down

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Officials in Maryland say they're investigating a military aircraft down in the Washington suburbs. (KCTV5) Officials in Maryland say they're investigating a military aircraft down in the Washington suburbs. (KCTV5)
CLINTON, MD (AP) -

Officials in Maryland say they're investigating a military aircraft down in the Washington suburbs.

Prince George's County fire department spokesman Mark Brady tweeted that officials are investigating a military aircraft down in the Clinton area, which is a few miles from Joint Base Andrews. Brady says one pilot is reported to have parachuted out.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.