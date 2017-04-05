Retired couple escapes northland house fire

The fire started about 5:40 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of Atlantic Street. (KCTV5)

Emergency crews in the northland battled a house fire just east of Worlds of Fun early Wednesday morning.

The fire started about 5:40 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of Atlantic Street.

When fire crews arrived, they saw flames in the back of the home and shooting through the roof.

A retired couple lives in the home was able to make it out safely.

A neighbor told KCTV5 that a woman who lives in the home got up to go to the bathroom and saw smoke and flames outside her window. She then woke up her husband and ran from the house as the flames spread.

When firefighters first got to the house they were unable to find a water . They ended up having to go multiple blocks from the home to find a line, spending nearly ten minutes looking for a source.

The house is believed to be a total loss.

