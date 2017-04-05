Police: Jessica Runions case now a homicide investigation

The Cass County Sheriff's Office has identified one of the pair of remains found this week as those belonging to Jessica Runions.

Runions was reported missing in September of 2016.

With the discovery of the remains, the Kansas City Police Department has classified the case as a homicide.

The disappearances of both Runions and Kara Kopetsky are nearly ten years apart, but they both have connections to one man, Kylr Yust.

He has not been charged in either woman’s disappearance.

Yust had been seen with Kopetsky several times in the months leading up to her disappearance. He was also the last person to be seen with Jessica Runions, as the two of them left a party together.

Questions have been answered for Runions' family, but what about the second set of remains?

Kara Kopetsky's mother tells KCTV5 News the second set of remains could take months - even up to a year - to identify.

Kopetsky has been missing since 2007.

After the identification was released by the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the family of Kara Kopetsky spoke.

Full comments from Rhonda Beckford, Kopetsky's mother:

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.