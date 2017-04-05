Waiting continues for families of missing Kopetsky and Runions

The search started when a mushroom hunter found human bones in an area near East 233rd and State Route Y on Monday. (KCTV5)

It’s a waiting game for two families after two skulls were found in Cass County.

Police asked the parents of missing girls Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions to come to a metro police station after the discovery of a second human skull.

The families are waiting for answers, and officials are waiting for lab results and for the rain to let up so they can continue to search the area where the bones were found.

And as the wait continues, the story is quickly gathering national attention. From New York City, NY to Atlanta, GA, even CBS’ 48 hours is following the story.

The search started when a mushroom hunter found human bones in an area near East 233rd and State Route Y on Monday.

Officials say the scene will be maintained on Wednesday but that they will be unable to continue their search do to the weather. The search will resume about 8 a.m. on Thursday. Officers will remain in the area to keep people from entering the search area.

Since then, dogs, sheriff’s deputies and several others have searched the extensive area, saying it will take time due to the area’s heavy vegetation.

The disappearances of both Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions are nearly ten years apart, but they both have connections to one man, Kylr Yust. He has not been charged in either woman’s disappearance.

Yust had been seen with Kopetsky several times in the months leading up to her disappearance. He was also the last person to be seen with Jessica Runions, as the two of them left a party together.

He was charged with knowingly burning Runion’s vehicle.

“We are still just waiting. It is frustrating but what we used to say is another day that goes on is another day closer to getting answers, another day closer to getting justice," Kopetsky's mother Rhonda Beckford said.

And it could take days or merely a few hours for the families know.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner has called for a forensic anthropologist to help with the identification process.

"My feeling is that Kara is gone but of course there is always that doubt in the back of your mind when you don't know 100 percent. You always hold onto that hope, that's what you go on, but we need a resolution to this," Beckford said.

The sheriff’s office says experts will be able to find out the gender first.

Runions mother took to Facebook to thank people for their work and their support in the search for her daughter.

Thanks to everyone's prayers, love & support! Please know I am grateful for all of you. This is the hard part for me, waiting. I am also blessed to have Rhonda, Jim, my family and friends. Love to all of you. My girls and I can't do it without you. #JusticeforJessicaandKara

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.