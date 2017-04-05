Gardner making way for economic developments

According to Gardner officials, the city is now planning $21 million worth of development to take place over the course of the next 18-24 months. (KCTV5)

Big developments are in the horizon for the City of Gardner.

According to Gardner officials, the city is now planning $21 million worth of development to take place over the course of the next 18-24 months.

Developments include a Hampton Inn Hotel that will feature 84 rooms and a 200-seat conference center.

Also breaking ground will be a new CVS Drug Store, a Dairy Queen, and a KIA car dealership.

The city also recently opened a new home improvement store.

In addition to the $21 million investment, there are 400 single-family homes that are slated to be on deck within the next 24 months.

According to City Administrator Cheryl Harrison-Lee, the city is excited about the boost of development.

“Of the $21 million investment, we expect to see about 100 new employees in our community that will hopefully spend money in our community and perhaps decide to live in our community as well,” Harrison-Lee said.

According to Harrison-Lee, the project is being funded by private investment.

