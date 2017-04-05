Gardner High School student working to combat the expense of prom for other girls

After recently having to quit her job, Gardner High School Senior Jordan Davis knew purchasing a dress for her senior prom would be difficult.

“Not having a job put me in a position where I can’t go out and buy an expensive prom dress,” Davis said.

Though after hearing she could get a gently used dress for free, her doubt suddenly turned into excitement.

“A lot of stress has been lifted,” Davis said.

A stress lifted all thanks to a program called “GE’s Closet”.

“Girls donate their old prom dresses and used prom dresses to me and by donating their dresses they’re allowing other girls the opportunity to find a dress and feel beautiful on a special night like prom,” said Gardner High School Junior, Clair Callahan.

Callahan created the idea after learning some of her fellow classmates weren’t going to attend prom.

“I asked them why and they responded with, well I can’t afford a prom dress,” Callahan said.

Around 90 dresses have already been donated.

According to Callahan, anyone in need of a dress can come pick one up.

“Girls who can’t necessarily afford a $400 prom dress or even girls that can afford it, but don’t really find the need to spend that much money on a prom dress,” Callahan said.

For Callahan, it’s more than just helping girls find a prom dress.

“It’s also a goal of mine to have everybody included in events like prom,” Callahan said.

Students from Gardner High School are welcome to pick up their prom dresses from GE’s closet on April 8th.

If you’re interested in donating, you can do so by dropping off a gently used dress to the high school office.

The school will be collecting these donations through Friday, April 8th.