Kansas City voters approve $800 million in infrastructure funding

Unofficial results show that Kansas City residents have voted to support an $800 million infrastructure package.

Voters were required to pass three questions by a 57.1 percent majority vote to make it happen.

Question 1 received 66 percent of the vote. It will fund $600 million in general obligation bonds for streets, bridges and sidewalks.

Question 2, which garnered 61 percent of the vote, will provide $150 million in funding for flood control projects in Kansas City.

The question that received the strongest support was Question 3. With 67 percent of support, $50 million will be raised for a new animal shelter and other building upgrades.

By a slim margin, voters also approved a city-wide 1/8-th cent percent sales tax increase. The tax increase will be used to fund improvements in Kansas City's core.

City Manager Troy Shulte released this statement after the bond passed:

“City staff is going to work first thing Wednesday to start implementing the programs that voters have approved. We will be efficient and transparent as we start rebuilding our city. Thank you to Kansas City residents for their willingness to do their part to rebuild our city’s infrastructure. Tackling these long-deferred maintenance issues will reward our residents with more livable neighborhoods and improved property values.”

