Voters approve lower penalty for pot possession in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Voters in Kansas City, by an overwhelming margin, voted to lower penalties for marijuana possession of 35 grams or less. 

A maximum fine of $25 will now be the punishment for someone possessing that amount or less.

With 98 percent of the vote in, 71 percent of voters supported the measure. 

Jail is no longer a punishment for those who possess that amount of marijuana. 

Under the old law in Kansas City, a $500 fine and 180 days in prison were possible. 

