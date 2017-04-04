Voters approve lower penalty for pot possession in Kansas City

Voters in Kansas City, by an overwhelming margin, voted to lower penalties for marijuana possession of 35 grams or less.

A maximum fine of $25 will now be the punishment for someone possessing that amount or less.

With 98 percent of the vote in, 71 percent of voters supported the measure.

Jail is no longer a punishment for those who possess that amount of marijuana.

Under the old law in Kansas City, a $500 fine and 180 days in prison were possible.

