Wichita police: 12-yo accidentally shoots self, dies

A 12-year-old boy has died after a shooting in northwest Wichita.

The Wichita Police Department says they are treating this as an accidental shooting. Police say the responded to the shooting a little after 6 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 9700 block of Westlawn.

When officers arrive, police say they found the boy with a gunshot wound to his upper body or head. The boy was taken to a Wichita hospital where he died, police say.

Tuesday night, police say they were interviewing people who were at the home at the time of the shooting.

Copyright 2017 KWCH. All rights reserved.