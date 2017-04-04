Wichita police: 12-yo accidentally shoots self, dies - KCTV5

Wichita police: 12-yo accidentally shoots self, dies

A 12-year-old boy has died after a shooting in northwest Wichita.

The Wichita Police Department says they are treating this as an accidental shooting. Police say the responded to the shooting a little after 6 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 9700 block of Westlawn.

When officers arrive, police say they found the boy with a gunshot wound to his upper body or head. The boy was taken to a Wichita hospital where he died, police say.

Tuesday night, police say they were interviewing people who were at the home at the time of the shooting.

