USPS truck involved in wreck on Interstate 435

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Emergency crews are on scene after a United States Postal Service truck was involved in a wreck on the Missouri side of the metro. 

The wreck happened on Interstate 435 just north of Interstate 70. 

An SUV was also involved in the wreck. 

No word of injuries yet. 

