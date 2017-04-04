Flooding possible for portions of the Kansas City metro area

Heavy rain is coming with the potential for flooding in the Kansas City area overnight.

The rain will pick up in intensity after sunset with long periods of heavy rain overnight.

Thunder and lightning will be possible through the first few hours of the rain, with the potential for over an inch in the rain gauge by sunrise on Wednesday.

The wind will also be howling out of the northeast with gusts reaching 30 MPH, which will drive the raindrops against your house, making a full night’s sleep almost impossible.

Wednesday will be another wet day with morning showers that could add another half inch to the overnight total.

By the time the rain tapers off in the afternoon, anywhere from 1″ to 3″ will be spread over our area.

This rain will fall on nearly saturated ground so the majority of what comes in between now and Wednesday afternoon will go directly to run-off.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.