Season tickets sales up for Mizzou basketball since Martin's hiring

It's been a good month for the Missouri Tigers men's basketball program.

The team hired a new coach - Cuonzo Martin. After the hiring came the news that highly-ranked high school prospect Michael Porter Jr., would commit to the university.

Those moves have made an impact on the bottom line.

Since Martin's hiring, over 1,500 new season tickets or renewals have been sold since Martin's hiring.

In 2016, Missouri ranked 85th in attendance, averaging nearly 6,300 fans in their 17 home games.

The team has lost 20 games for the past three years.

