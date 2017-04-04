Woman carjacked outside of Raytown school center

A woman was robbed of her vehicle outside of the Raytown Schools Education and Conference Center on Tuesday.

The carjacking happened at the center, located at 10750 E. Missouri 350 Highway.

The victim told police a white male pointed a handgun at her and demanded the keys to her vehicle.

No injuries were reported in the carjacking and the investigation is ongoing.

Police believe the suspect left westbound in the victim's vehicle.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.