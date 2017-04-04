Car slams into Kansas City building following police pursuit - KCTV5

Car slams into Kansas City building following police pursuit

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
One vehicle crashed into the OK Furniture building at 2522 East Truman Road. (Chopper5) One vehicle crashed into the OK Furniture building at 2522 East Truman Road. (Chopper5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A police pursuit in Kansas City has ended in a crash into a building at Truman Road and Prospect Avenue. 

One vehicle crashed into the OK Furniture building at 2522 East Truman Road. 

Police pursued a carjacking suspect. Dispatch says the carjacking did not happen today, but a police officer recognized the vehicle. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

