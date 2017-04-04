Car slams into Kansas City building following police pursuit

One vehicle crashed into the OK Furniture building at 2522 East Truman Road. (Chopper5)

A police pursuit in Kansas City has ended in a crash into a building at Truman Road and Prospect Avenue.

One vehicle crashed into the OK Furniture building at 2522 East Truman Road.

Police pursued a carjacking suspect. Dispatch says the carjacking did not happen today, but a police officer recognized the vehicle.

