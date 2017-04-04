Kansas City police seek 19-year-old victim of apparent kidnappin - KCTV5

Kansas City police seek 19-year-old victim of apparent kidnapping

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities need help locating a 19-year-old victim of an apparent kidnapping.

Police say the victim is Cristian Escutia. He was last seen Monday evening at his home in northeast Kansas City.

Witnesses say they saw him being forced into a vehicle by unknown suspects. The vehicle left the area at a high rate of speed.  

The vehicle is said to be a light blue Chrysler Pacifica with an unknown license plate number.

Escutia is said to be 5’8" tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If anyone has information on the location of the victim or see the vehicle, they are urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

