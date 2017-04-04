WANTED: Police look for suspect who robbed Kansas City Family Dollar store

The Kansas City Police Department released a surveillance picture of the suspect. (KCPD)

Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Family Dollar store in Kansas City.

Officers say he held up the Family Dollar at 634 Prospect, displayed a handgun to the cashier and robbed the store.

The robbery happened on Jan. 15, 2017.

If you have information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

