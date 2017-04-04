Kansas City man charged with fatally shooting uncle

A Kansas City man is charged with fatally shooting his uncle after disarming him during a fight.

Tirrell Middleton, 37, of Kansas City, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of 54-year-old Samuel Lloyd. Middleton was charged previously with unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond is set at $50,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Lloyd was shot Sunday in the basement of the home where he and Middleton lived. Court records say Middleton told police Lloyd fired at him during a fight. Middleton also said he could have "just walked away" after disarming Lloyd but shot him instead.

Police removed a handgun from Middleton's jacket.

A witness told police that Middleton had said he was going to shoot Lloyd.

