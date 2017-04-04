Suspect in Lawrence standoff in custody

A man is in custody after a standoff Tuesday in Lawrence that prompted area schools to be on alert. (KCTV5)

A man is in custody after a standoff Tuesday in Lawrence that prompted area schools to be on alert.

Police were called about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 2500 block of Scottsdale Street in reference to a welfare check on a possibly suicidal person.

During the investigation, police say it was determined the person was possibly armed with a long gun and had allegedly discharged it from the home sometime in the hours leading up to police being contacted.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school district was contacted to implement their plans to keep students in the area schools safe.

After multiple hours of phone contact and discussion, the individual voluntarily disarmed and exited his home where he was contacted by officers and taken into custody without further incident.

