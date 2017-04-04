Police find missing woman from Kansas City, MO - KCTV5

Police find missing woman from Kansas City, MO

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Authorities say Nelson suffers from the effects of a prior traumatic brain injury and has gone missing before. (KCPD)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City have located a woman who went missing from her home on Monday.

Authorities say, Nicole Nelson, 29, disappeared at about 6 p.m. while walking from her home in the 3200 block of E 62nd Street. 

Police announced on Wednesday that Nelson had been found and that she was safe.

Authorities had also said Nelson suffered from the effects of a prior traumatic brain injury and has gone missing before.
 

