Police find missing woman from Kansas City, MO

Police in Kansas City have located a woman who went missing from her home on Monday.

Authorities say, Nicole Nelson, 29, disappeared at about 6 p.m. while walking from her home in the 3200 block of E 62nd Street.

Police announced on Wednesday that Nelson had been found and that she was safe.

Authorities had also said Nelson suffered from the effects of a prior traumatic brain injury and has gone missing before.



