Police ID man found dead in Minor Park

Authorities are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Tuesday in Minor Park.

The victim has been identified as 57-year-old Timothy S. Rice of Excelsior Springs.

Police were called just after 10 a.m. to an ambulance call to the area of Red Bridge and Blue River Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Rice dead in one of the shelters.

If anyone has information, they are urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

