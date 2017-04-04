Woman charged with first-degree murder in death of Gardner 2-year-old

Authorities arrested Lindsey Thomasson in connection with the February 7, 2017, death of two-year-old Presley Porting. (KCTV5)

Police say they have made an arrest in connection with the February death of a 2-year-old girl.

Authorities arrested Lindsey Thomasson in connection with the Feb. 7 death of Presley Porting.

Thomasson lived with Presley and her father at the time of the victim’s death. She is charged with first-degree murder and is being held on $2 million bond.

The details of what happened in the house in February have not been released.

Gardner police say they found the toddler unresponsive when they arrived at the home. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Family members told KCTV5 in February that Presley and her mother were inseparable, but her mother was being treated in an inpatient facility for a few weeks and left her baby girl where she thought she'd be safe.

