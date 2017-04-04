Woman charged with first-degree murder in death of Gardner 2-year-old

Authorities in Grandview are asking for help as they search for three women in connection with a robbery and an attempted robbery. The incidents happened about 4:45 p.m. on June 27, in the parking lots of businesses in the 12300 and 12000 blocks of Interstate 49.More >
Authorities in Grandview are asking for help as they search for three women in connection with a robbery and an attempted robbery. The incidents happened about 4:45 p.m. on June 27, in the parking lots of businesses in the 12300 and 12000 blocks of Interstate 49.More >
One person is dead and two others have been injured in a wreck Thursday morning, police say.More >
One person is dead and two others have been injured in a wreck Thursday morning, police say.More >
During the past 12 months, the FTC reports the number of complaints about robocalls was 60 percent more than the number of calls made the year before to 5.6 million.More >
During the past 12 months, the FTC reports the number of complaints about robocalls was 60 percent more than the number of calls made the year before to 5.6 million.More >
Actor Daniel Dae Kim has broken his silence on his exit from "Hawaii Five-0."More >
Actor Daniel Dae Kim has broken his silence on his exit from "Hawaii Five-0."More >
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >
A new phone scam has reached the metro and has cost a Lenexa woman nearly $10,000. Lenexa police say the scammer claimed to be from the United States government.More >
A new phone scam has reached the metro and has cost a Lenexa woman nearly $10,000. Lenexa police say the scammer claimed to be from the United States government.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced a new mobile-only ticket option for fans looking for low-priced seats for Chiefs games. For a season-long price of $200, the Bud Light Game Day Pass guarantees a ticket to all 10 Chiefs home games at Arrowhead Stadium.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced a new mobile-only ticket option for fans looking for low-priced seats for Chiefs games. For a season-long price of $200, the Bud Light Game Day Pass guarantees a ticket to all 10 Chiefs home games at Arrowhead Stadium.More >
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >
A carjacking victim in Kansas City says she had to run for her life after her car was forced off the road.More >
A carjacking victim in Kansas City says she had to run for her life after her car was forced off the road.More >
For the second time in his career, Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas is an All Star.More >
For the second time in his career, Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas is an All Star.More >