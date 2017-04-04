Voters arrive slowly but surely to cast ballot on major KC issues

Ten to 15 percent of voters are expected to cast their ballots during Tuesday's voting. (KCTV5)

Since the polls opened Tuesday at the U.S. National Archives Building, it’s been a steady but slow day in regards to voter turnout.

Ten to 15 percent of voters are expected to cast their ballots during Tuesday's voting.

For those who did chose to come out, it was an easy process; no lines to wait in and voters were in and out within a few minutes.

Mayor Sly James also voted Tuesday morning.

His main concern, the $800 million bond package.

It has three different questions on the ballot.

The mayor says he’d like to get them all passed together. The money would help repair sidewalks, flood issues and upgrade older buildings.

Opponents of the bond questions say the city council should allocate the money differently.

To that, the mayor says the city’s issues aren’t going anywhere and fears what the future will look like if the issue is not passed.

“We’ll have the same problems except worse,” James said. “They’ll be exacerbated and the attempt to fix those problems at that time will cost twice as much.”

Also part of the 800 million dollar package, the construction of a new animal shelter.

KC Pet Project says it would take $20 million for full construction of the new shelter.

While it’s been a slow day, workers with the board of elections hope to see things pick up Tuesday afternoon.

Polls in Kansas City close at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.